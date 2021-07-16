Chris the redeemer as Saints keep up their title challenge

A Saint called Christopher did the needful for St Patrick's Athletic to keep them on their journey of challenging Shamrock Rovers for the title this season with a key role in a 2-0 win at home to Drogheda United.

Chris Forrester scored the first and created the second for a Pat's side who managed to shrug off a sluggish first half to dominate in the second 45 minutes, taking the lead on 61 minutes with a second from Robbie Benson 12 minutes from time.

That win allowed Stephen O'Donnell's side to keep pace, and remain level, with Shamrock Rovers, who were serving up a six-goal thriller up the N2 in Derry.

The Saints' game at home to Drogheda was more of a slog than a goal-fest, with a pretty poor first half and a second half which was lit up by moments of magic from Forrester and Burns, a case for Pat’s of getting the job done in the league before they focus on the FAI Cup next week.

Aside from Forrester, teenager Burns was the standout performer for the home side, this game a fourth successive start for the teenager, and he came close to scoring after eight minutes when he got his head to Sam Bone's cross, but the effort was wide.

Drogheda's Killian Phillips had two chances in quick succession, the first a shot which was narrowly wide on 11 minutes while soon after he found himself with a free header from Darragh Markey's corner, but the attempt on goal was too weak to trouble Jaros, as Drogheda's cause was hampered by the loss, to injury, of striker Chris Lyons midway through the first half.

Pat's had possession and half-chances but little quality, a Lee Desmond attempt cleared off the line on 35 minutes. Philips and Mark Doyle had chances for United late in the first half but Jaros, again, remained untroubled.

After that sluggish first half, Pat's needed a lot better, signs of life from Burns with a good effort 10 minutes into the second half. And on 61 minutes they had their breakthrough, a good ball from Jason McClelland collected by Burns, he supplied the pass to Forrester who made no mistake once he had Odumosu's goal in his sights.

Drogheda, unbeaten in their previous three games, offered little in response and the next goal came for the home side. Forrester played in a stunning pass for Matty Smith, he bore down on goal and while Odumuso saved his initial effort, Benson was there to fire home the rebound.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC – Jaros; Bone, Barrett, Desmond; Lewis, Forrester; Burns (Bermingham 83), Benson, King (McCormack 76), McClelland; Smith.

DROGHEDA UNITED – Odumosu; Brown, O’Reilly, Massey, Kane; Deegan; Markey, Heeney (Hyland 64), Phillips (Corcoran 80), Doyle (Murray 64); Lyons (Adeymo 27).

REFEREE – Derek Tomney.