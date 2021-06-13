Chris Lyons brace powers Drogheda to victory over pace-setting Sligo

Drogheda United boss Tim Clancy says no results should come as a surprise in what is turning out to be an intriguing Premier Division season.

His side were 2-1 winners away to high-flying Sligo Rovers on a weekend in which no home team managed to record a victory.

Two brilliant finishes from striker Chris Lyons secured the win, with Drogheda moving to within six points of their hosts.

Clancy said: "The way results have been going, I think everybody can have confidence going anywhere.

"We knew it was going to be difficult coming away to the league leaders, but we got a deserved win."

Lyons broke the deadlock with a delicate chipped finish after Darragh Markey had caught Greg Bolger in possession after just nine minutes.

And he doubled his tally just after the hour-mark, with the lively Markey again providing the assist.

It continues an impressive return to the top-flight for the Louth men, though Clancy says the mid-season break might also have helped.

"We had been on a good run, but Derry came to us before the break and gave us a bit of a lesson. So the break probably came at a good time for us."

Shane Blaney deputised for injured centre-back Garry Buckley for an out-of-sorts home side. The defender scored a consolation in the 90th minute, as his looping header found the far corner of the net.

Lewis Banks did see an earlier effort bounce back off the crossbar, while Drogheda keeper David Odumosu saved from Ryan de Vries and Robbie McCourt.

SLIGO: McGinty, Banks, Mahon, Blaney, McCourt, Bolger, Morahan (Horgan ht), Gibson, Figueira, Byrne (Kenny ht), de Vries (Heaney 89).

DROGHEDA: Odumosu, Brown, O’Reilly, Massey, Kane, Deegan, Hyland, Markey (Clarke 76), Doyle, Murray (Phillips 62), Lyons (Corcoran 72).

REF: R Hennessy.