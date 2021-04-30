Chris Forrester on the double for title-chasing Saints  

Two moments of genius from Chris Forrester, a player now at the peak of his powers, put a stamp of quality on an otherwise poor game, as St Patrick's Athletic sustained their title challenge with a 3-0 win over Longford Town.

A two-goal blast early in the second half from Ronan Coughlan and Forrester and a third goal in added time from Forrester,

earned the Saints a third successive win, and clean sheet, as Stephen O'Donnell's side hope to extend that winning run on Monday, against Sligo Rovers, to tee up next weekend's top of the table meeting with Shamrock Rovers.

Pat's made hard work of it for long spells, barely threatening Longford keeper Mick Kelly beyond their goals, with manager O'Donnell spending much of the game on his feet, trying to exhort more quality from his side, and better will be required to take points off the two Rovers next week.

After a fifth defeat in six games, Longford manager Daire Doyle will be ashen-faced at how open his side were for the first two goals in particular, Coughlan unmarked at the far post and free to stab the ball home from close range for the first, while the Town defenders just stood off Forrester as he teed up his shot from distance for the second.

After a pretty dismal first half, bereft of a proper goal-scoring opportunity from either side, a frustrated Saints manager O'Donnell reacted, making two changes at the break. And one of those half-time subs, Ronan Coughlan, made an immediate impact, scoring after only a minute and then setting up Forrester for the second goal on 51 minutes.

For the first goal, Burns sent in a cross which Longford should have dealt with but defender Joe Gorman lost his concentration and his footing and Coughlan was free to score from close range.

This was the first time this season that Coughlan was left out of the starting XI and he made a point by getting an assist for the second, passing the ball to Forrester and while his finish, as he spotted 'keeper Kelly off his line, was sublime, Longford had made it all to easy for the former Bohemians man.

Kelly was untroubled for the rest of the game as Pat's seemed happy with their lot, though sloppy play from sub John Mountney gifted a chance to Dean Byrne five minutes from time, but the Longford sub could not find the target.

Forrester created the third for himself, collecting a loose ball out wide, bursting into the box and with time and space he scored from close range.

St Patrick Athletic: Jaros; Bone, Desmond, Barrett; Lennon (Mountney 46), Forrester; Burns (Bermingham 56), Lewis, King (McCormack 85), Griffin (Coughlan 46); Smith.

Longford: Kelly; J Manley , O 'Driscoll, Gorman, Kirk (Verdon 56); Grimes (Byrne 77), Bolger (Thompson 77), Derv in, Robinson, Chambers; Dobbs (R Manley 70).

Referee: Ray Matthews