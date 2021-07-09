Chris Forrester on target as 10-man St Pat's regain winning habit against Derry City

Chris Forrester of St Patrick's Athletic scores his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Derry City at Richmond Park, Inchicore, Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

After the dismissal of two defenders at Dalymount Park last week, the 57th-minute red card awarded to stand-in Jamie Lennon made this a stressful night for St Patrick’s Athletic.

But in front of a boisterous 500 spectators at Richmond Park, Stephen O’Donnell’s side recovered to frustrate his old pal Ruaidhrí Higgins and move the Saints back joint top of the table while their rivals concern themselves with European business.

It was looking reasonably comfortable for the hosts until Lennon’s exit, as they squandered opportunities to extend the advantage they had taken into the interval.

Chris Forrester had given the Saints a deserved lead, curling home after a shot deflected off his injured team-mate Ronan Coughlan.

Referee Neil Doyle issues a red card to Jamie Lennon, right, of St Patrick's Athletic during their clash against Derry City at Richmond Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Referee Neil Doyle issues a red card to Jamie Lennon, right, of St Patrick's Athletic during their clash against Derry City at Richmond Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Derry lacked midfield guile, illustrating how they have missed Will Patching after his loan spell at Dundalk ended. It also explains why they want Patrick McEleney in sooner rather than later although that may require serious diplomatic work following the controversially-timed pre-contract announcement.

Lennon’s dismissal after he received a second yellow for a clumsy foul on James Akintunde opened things up for the improving guests and Higgins sent for youthful playmaker Evan McLaughlin in an attempt to utilise the space.

O’Donnell introduced James Abankwah for his league debut to plug the gap.

The 17-year-old was the youngest of the seven teenagers who figured here and he dug in to help see it out, with an Eoin Toal header which came back off the post the closest the guests came to puncturing the atmosphere.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Jaros, Lennon, Barrett, Bone, McClelland; Lewis (Nbankwah 61); Burns, Forrester, Benson, Smith; Coughlan (King 27).

Derry City: Gartside, Toal, McJannet, Coll (McLoughlin 60); Boyce, Malone, Harkin, Cole (Fitzgerald 54), Lafferty; Akintunde, Junior.

Ref – Neil Doyle