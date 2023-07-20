Chris Forrester hails Jon Daly call as Saints target quick turnaround

Chris Forrester feels Jon Daly’s impact as St Patrick’s Athletic has justified the call to make a change in the dugout.

The Saints fortunes have improved since the decision was made to part ways with Tim Clancy, although last week’s Europa Conference League first-leg defeat in Luxembourg was arguably the worst display of his tenure.

A late Mark Doyle goal put a gloss on the scoreline and the Saints are confident it will be a different game on home soil as they chase a 2-1 deficit.

Forrester (30) feels the environment in Inchicore has improved since Daly’s promotion from the number two role, highlighting the recall for midfielder Ben McCormack as an example that has given hope to squad players.

“I know people have said about a new manager coming in gives you a bounce but we are consistently playing well in a new style, everything has kind of honed up in the club in terms of intensity in training,” he said.

“We got through a tough patch and Jon stepping in kind of gave us the boost we needed and it has been a good decision overall. I think the structure of the team is better for me, everyone is benefitting from it.

“He has changed the attitude of a lot of lads and has given a lot of lads chances, guys that were probably in the dark for the past few months.

“Ben McCormack has come into the team, Jay McClelland, everyone feels they have a chance of playing. He is kind of pushing everyone on.

“Ben is very intelligent as a player. I know Jon values him, as do all of us.”

Forrester feels that it will be easier to give an appraisal of Dudelange’s level after the decider with the playmaker clearly of the view that a substandard showing from the League of Ireland side seven days ago made it too easy.

“I think we let ourselves down moreso than them being good,” he said.

The Saints will play in front of a restricted capacity of just 2,500 fans with standing areas unable to be used. They will meet Gzira United of Malta or Glentoran from Northern Ireland if they advance.

