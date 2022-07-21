Chris Forrester cracker saves Saints’ blushes in comeback draw with Mura at Richmond Park

St Patrick's Athletic fans have been waiting a long time for a debut goal in Europe from Chris Forrester, but the Saints' talisman finally delivered, on his 12th appearance on the European stage, to rescue what looked like a disaster and give them a chance of progress to the next round of the Europa Conference League.

Just days after a dreadful mistake in possession by a Dublin club, Shamrock Rovers, had gifted their opponents a soft goal in Europe there was a repeat at a sold-out Richmond Park, Mura going in front on 28 minutes with a goal gifted to them by Saints man Harry Brockbank's back pass.

Pat's found the resolve to recover and draw level thanks to a stunning goal on the hour mark from Forrester – easily the best player on the park – to give the Dublin side something to play for in Slovenia next week, even though this is a tie they could have won with ease. Mura came to Dublin with a reputation largely built on a win over Spurs in the Conference League group stage last season, but with a mixture of fairly mediocre players draw from across the Balkans they were far from impressive.

An Irish club has never defeated Slovenian opposition but there was enough here from Pat’s to suggest that progress and a date in the next round with either Bulgarian or Macedonian opposition is within their grasp, if they can stop those self-inflicted wounds. However, they’ll have to cope without wide man Mark Doyle, shown a straight red card in injury time after a clash with Klemen Pucko.

The Saints, back in Europe after a painful three-year absence started so well and had clearly done enough homework to expose the weaknesses in the visitors' side. If things had gone their way, Pat's could have been a number of goals ahead in the first few minutes, only for a mixture of good defending and off-colour finishing to frustrate them. It was hard for the Inchicore side to keep up the intensity of that opening spell and sure enough, concentration levels dropped, with a huge cost. Barry Cotter sent a throw-in towards Brockbank, his back pass was a pure gift for Mirlind Daku and the Kosovo international had the skill and guile to turn his marker and fire past Joseph Anang.

The goal, and also the soft manner of its concession, seemed to knock a previously-solid Pat's side off course, Mura growing into the game more. A goal down at the break, Pat's must have sensed this game was there for the taking and they looked sharper in the second half, with Mura's keeper unconvincing under pressure.

With an hour gone Pat's were still behind and needed something special to get level, which Forrester duly delivered. Cotter’s throw in was nicely curated by Eoin Doyle, he used his experience to control the ball and tee up an effort for Forrester, which he used well, blasting home a volley from close range. Forrester came close again on 83 minutes, linking up well with sub Tunde Owolabi. Erlier Mura had a rare second half threat, keeper Anang with an important save to deny Dardan Shabanhaxhaj, and a draw had to do for the home side who should travel to Slovenia with more confidence now they’ve seen that Mura are not up to that much.

St Patrick’s Athletic - Anang; Brockbank, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; Cotter (Curtis 87), O'Reilly, Forrester. Timmermans (Lennon 65), M Doyle; E Doyle (Owolabi 81).

Mura - Obradovic; Beganovic, Morris, K Cipot, Pucko; Kous (Ouro 85), Marusko (T Cipot 65), Lorbek, Bobicanec (Klepac 89); Petkovic (Shabanhaxhaj 65), Daku.

Referee - I Barbara (Malta)