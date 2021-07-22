Chelsea cancel Drogheda friendly after suspected Covid case in camp 

CHELSEA have called off a behind-closed-doors friendly against Drogheda United, due to be played on Thursday night, after a suspected Covid outbreak in the camp.

The Blues are in Ireland for a pre-season training camp, with a base at Maynooth's Carton House. They had no formal matches planned for their stay but Thomas Tuchel had intended to play against Tom Clancy's Drogheda side, United able to field a side as they are not in FAI Cup action until Saturday, against Derry City.

But Chelsea have confirmed that the game is off. "Earlier today, we had a possible positive Covid case which we are investigating. The individual (is) isolated from the rest of group. Also (it is) decided, as precaution, to cancel tonight's closed doors game against Drogheda," the club said in a statement.

Chelsea arrived in Ireland on Tuesday and play their first pre-season game against Bournemouth next Tuesday but a number of their first team stars missed the Ireland trip as they have been given added time off after duty at Euro 20202 and the Copa America finals.