A firework explodes over the pitch during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Waterford and Shamrock Rovers at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers came from a goal down to beat Waterford FC in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division as a brace from Danny Mandroiu and a header from Seán Hoare gave the champions a hard-earned win over the Blues, who slip into the relegation play-off position on goal difference after a titanic battle at the RSC.

The home side shocked Rovers when they struck the front on 12 minutes. Jack Stafford sent over a left-wing cross that saw defender Lee Grace and goalkeeper Leon Pohls get involved a complete misunderstanding, and John Martin fired home from 12 yards for his 10th league goal of the season.

The game was held up for a period of eight minutes with 16 minutes on the clock when a number of Rovers fans launched fireworks onto the playing area, hitting Waterford player Anthony Wordsworth, and referee Rob Hennessy took both teams off the field of play.

Graham Burke went close to levelling matters with a minute of added time in the half played when Seán Gannon’s right-wing cross was cleared by defender Greg Halford into the path of the attacker, but his cracking 20-yard shot was turned around the posts by Brian Murphy.

The champions drew level on 70 minutes when Dylan Watts sent over a left-wing corner kick that saw Mandroiu peel off his marker to power a close-range header inside a crowded penalty area past Murphy.

Watts turned provider once again six minutes later as Rovers went in front when his left-wing free-kick was missed by Murphy, and Hoare headed home from six yards, before Mandroiu added a third in injury time when finishing off a sublime through ball from the impressive Watts.

Waterford FC – Murphy; Evans, Halford, Nolan, Stafford; Wordsworth, O’Keeffe, Griffin (Power 75); Martin, Tshipamba (Quitirna 56), Patterson.

Shamrock Rovers – Pohls; Hoare, Lopes, Grace (Murphy 60); Gannon, Watts, O’Neill, Farrugia (Cruise 89); Burke (Abada 86), Greene, Mandroiu.

Ref – R Hennessy (Clare)