Change of style key to Saints rise – Jake Mulraney

Jake Mulraney believes St Patrick’s Athletic’s change of style and move to a new training base have been key to their recent purple patch of results.

After Jon Daly became permanent manager a little under seven weeks ago, the Saints have won five of their last seven league games and jumped to second place, currently sitting just four points off leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The winger says Daly’s new style of play, coupled with their switch to Abbotstown for training at the start of June, have paid dividends of late.

“We didn’t start the season too good, but we’ve picked up form now and the league is starting to take shape,” said Mulraney, with five goals and six assists to his name ahead of tonight’s home clash against Cork City (7.45).

“I feel the boys have that little bit of confidence now. With the structure from the gaffer, it’s all coming together nicely.

“We just kind of changed the way we played. Previously, we were running in behind, whereas Jon has people in pockets. Overall, we have come into a new (training) facility. It’s night and day to be honest. A great set-up. We have everything we need and it’s not too far to travel. Lots of the lads live on the northside so it’s on their doorstep.

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised (to be second). Coming into the team, I could see we had a lot of quality and a lot of new players as well. It takes time to gel. It’s a competitive league. Every game is tricky. Things are starting to gel nicely and please God we can keep this going.”

Tonight marks the beginning of a busy period for the Saints, with Premier Division, UEFA Conference League and FAI Cup clashes all to come before the end of the month, but Mulraney insists his side are ready to hit the ground running.

“We know there’s a lot of games coming up. We have got good staff around us that’s going to keep us as fresh as possible,” added the 27-year-old, with St Pat’s facing Luxembourg’s F91 Dudelange away next Wednesday, with a cup trip to Longford Town also pencilled in on July 23.

“It (Europe) will be a good experience. The boys raved about it last year in Sofia and Mura. It’s good for the team travelling away together.

“We’re a close-knit team and that will make us even closer. I know the gig with European teams, they are always going to be technical and able to play.”