Champions League winners Chelsea to play Drogheda tomorrow as part of Ireland trip

Champions League winners Chelsea will play Drogheda United in a behind closed doors friendly tomorrow evening.

Thomas Tuchel has brought his squad to Ireland to begin their pre-season preparations, although it's a depleted team as his European Championships and Copa America participants are absent.

Nevertheless, the travelling party is understood to include first choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and other recognisable names such as Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus Cheek.

Tuchel's charges are staying at Carton House and have arranged a game against Tim Clancy's Drogheda side who are midway through their domestic campaign.

Drogheda have a big FAI Cup game against Derry City on Saturday so they will be rotating their options.