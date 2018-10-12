Champions Dundalk record their 26th win of the season at Waterford

PATRICK HOBAN was on the scoresheet yet again as Dundalk got the better of Waterford at the RSC to record their 26th win of the season.

Second-half goals from Hoban – his 27th of the campaign – and Ronan Murray secured the points, with Dessie Hutchinson’s late strike being no more than a consolation for the Blues.

Hoban went close early on with a powerful shot but Izzy Akinade got back to make a goal-saving block.

After a goalless first half, five minutes into the second half full-back Seán Gannon crossed from the right to find the head of Hoban and he brilliantly steered it into the far corner. Three minutes later it was 2-0 and game over. John Mountney picked up the ball on the endline and played in Ronan Murray to roll the ball into the net to double the lead before a late Hutchinson consolation.

Waterford – N Corbet, R Feely, D Webster, G Comerford, D Barnett, N Baba (D Hutchinson 70), C Wilson (C Galvin 58), G Holohan, B Héry, I Akinade (D Daly 58), C Duffus.

Dundalk – G Rogers, S Gannon, B Gartland, S Hoare, D Massey, P McEleney, J Mountney, D Jarvis (G Poynton 83), M Duffy (D Connolly 77), P Hoban (G Kelly 79), R Murray.

Ref – D Tomney (Dublin)

Online Editors