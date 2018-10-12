Champions Dundalk record their 26th win of the season at Waterford
Waterford 1 Dundalk 2
PATRICK HOBAN was on the scoresheet yet again as Dundalk got the better of Waterford at the RSC to record their 26th win of the season.
Second-half goals from Hoban – his 27th of the campaign – and Ronan Murray secured the points, with Dessie Hutchinson’s late strike being no more than a consolation for the Blues.
Hoban went close early on with a powerful shot but Izzy Akinade got back to make a goal-saving block.
After a goalless first half, five minutes into the second half full-back Seán Gannon crossed from the right to find the head of Hoban and he brilliantly steered it into the far corner. Three minutes later it was 2-0 and game over. John Mountney picked up the ball on the endline and played in Ronan Murray to roll the ball into the net to double the lead before a late Hutchinson consolation.
Waterford – N Corbet, R Feely, D Webster, G Comerford, D Barnett, N Baba (D Hutchinson 70), C Wilson (C Galvin 58), G Holohan, B Héry, I Akinade (D Daly 58), C Duffus.
Dundalk – G Rogers, S Gannon, B Gartland, S Hoare, D Massey, P McEleney, J Mountney, D Jarvis (G Poynton 83), M Duffy (D Connolly 77), P Hoban (G Kelly 79), R Murray.
Ref – D Tomney (Dublin)
