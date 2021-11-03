Celtic target Johnny Kenny agrees new three-year deal with Sligo Rovers

Celtic target Johnny Kenny has signed a new three-year deal with Sligo Rovers.

The teenager has scored ten goals in all competitions for his local club this year after signing a first pro deal in January.

It has generated interest overseas, with Celtic keeping tabs on the progress of the 18-year-old.

Rovers would be due decent compensation in any scenario but they have moved to agree a deal with Kenny until the end of the 2024 season - although it remains possible there will be move for his services as soon as January.

“When I signed my first contract 10 months ago, I was just hoping to get a chance and to start 20 games and score nine (league) goals has been unreal. I really couldn’t have imagined how things have gone,” said Kenny.

“I’ve loved it, being in the team and scoring goals, but I can’t play well if the team doesn’t play well.

“There’s been a lot of learning on how to finish games and fitness wise and as the season has gone on, I’ve picked up these things I like to think.”