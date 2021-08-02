Celtic in discussions with Shamrock Rovers over transfer of defender Liam Scales

Celtic are in discussions with Shamrock Rovers about signing highly-regarded defender Liam Scales.

The Scottish giants are keen to complete a deal for the versatile performer who has also attracted interest from England with a number of Championship clubs monitoring his position and League One Portsmouth also believed to be keen.

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy has also been following Scales' progress after noting his performances in the Irish U-21 side under Stephen Kenny.

Scales has excelled for the Hoops this term by adjusting to a new left wing-back role with Sean Kavanagh and Neil Farrugia both ruled out for spells through injury.

The former Irish U-21 international was originally signed from UCD as a centre half that was suited to operating on the left of their back three.

Prospective suitors are looking at him as an option in his preferred position but the elevation in his performances this term has highlighted the potential of a player who turns 23 next weekend.

He has strengthened up physically since joining Rovers in November 2019 and his brief this season has allowed him to showcase his quality on the ball in the opposition half.

Scales trained as normal with Rovers today ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League tie with Albanian side Teuta Dorres.

He would be expected to play a significant role in that game which has huge financial implications for Rovers.

They have strong relations with Celtic as the Scottish side's majority shareholder Dermot Desmond now owns 25pc of the Tallaght club.