Caolan McAleer on fire as Sligo Rovers storm to victory against Bray Wanderers

TWO quick-fire first-half goals from Caolan McAleer saw Sligo Rovers inflict further misery on Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds.

Far more of an attacking threat throughout, Sligo’s second win of the campaign leaves Bray rooted to the foot of the Premier Division table after a fourth successive defeat.

Sligo owned the first half with the awareness and guile of winger McAleer ensuring they took their match-winning, two-goal lead into the interval. With five changes from their home defeat to Waterford on Friday, Sligo were on the front foot from the off and signalled their intent on eight minutes.

Bray goalkeeper Aaron Dillon initially parried away a drive from winger Ally Roy with David Cawley seeing his follow-up drive crash back out off the crossbar. A misjudgement by Dillon then resulted in Sligo taking the lead on 21 minutes. McAleer, who’d just been spoken to by referee Sean Grant for a foul on Dillon, collected a pass from Cawley some 25 yards out.

And his speculative shot caught Dillon off his line and dipped in under the bar past the backtracking keeper. It got worse for Bray seven minutes later when a mistake by central defender Sean Heaney, whose pass to Kevin Lynch fell short, cost them a second goal.McAleer was awake to the loose ball to race clear and calmly rounded Dillon before sliding it into the net.

Bray were back in the match on 64 minutes. Kevin Lynch did well on the left to set up Paul O’Conor who cracked a shot to the net from just inside the box. But that was as good as it got for Wanderers as Sligo remained the better side to see out a deserved victory.

BRAYWANDERERS–Dillon;McKenna,Kenna,Heaney,Lynch;

D. Kelly (Sullivan h-t), O’Conor, McCabe (Noone 66), Greene; Pender (Galvin h-t), Coughlan. SLIGOROVERS–Schlingermann;Boylan,Callan-McFadden,

Sharkey,Waters;McAleer,Cawley,Pinceli(Morrison,70),McCabe,

Roy (Keaney, 90+3); Morgan (Moorhouse, 88). REF– S Grant (Wexford).

