Cancelled Shels v St Pat’s match rescheduled as FAI to ‘review policy around fixtures for clubs in UEFA competition’

Serge Atakayi of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg win over CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria. Photo: Sportsfile

The league meeting between Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic has been rescheduled for Monday October 3 at 7.45pm, the FAI have confirmed.

The Drumcondra club have also welcomed the FAI's decision to review the fixture policies surrounding League of Ireland clubs involved in UEFA club competitions ahead of next season.

The league clash was due to take place on August 7, however it was called off less than 48 hours before after St Pat's told the FAI they were unable to source a charter home from Bulgaria, following their Conference League qualifying win over CSKA Sofia. The Inchicore club arrived back in Dublin on the morning the fixture was due to take place. It's understood Shelbourne believed St Pat's could have made arrangements to get home earlier.

Shels were reportedly enraged by the cancellation, and expressed their deep frustrations on behalf of the club and supporters to the FAI over St Pat's failure to fulfil the fixture.

“I’m speechless, if only people knew,” Shelbourne boss Damien Duff told the Irish Independent at the time.

“It was nonsense stuff. The players were very, very angry, as was everyone. I hope people will know soon what went on. Let’s see if it all does come out.”

"The FAI acknowledges the frustrations of supporters and concerns expressed by Shelbourne FC around the failure to play this fixture as planned on 7th August and regrets the inconvenience caused to all those affected due to circumstances beyond the FAI’s control," said the FAI in a statement released on Monday.

"Consequently, the FAI will now review the policy around fixtures for all clubs involved in UEFA club competitions ahead of the 2023 League of Ireland season."