Cameron McJannett and Will Patching on target as Derry go six clear at the top

Cameron McJannett and Will Patching goals gave Derry City victory over Finn Harps, which re-established the six-point lead for Ruaidhrí Higgins' side at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

In front of a lively crowd in Ballybofey, McJannett planted a 23rd minute header past Mark Anthony McGinley when Brandon Kavanagh delivered the corner-kick.

McGinley was the buiser of the two goalkeepers and was tested twice by Mattie Smith in the third quarter. But with Derry not adding to their first half goal, Harps were never out of the running. Barry McNamee clipped in a dinking ball into the penalty area on 72 minutes and Dave Webster was unfortunate to see his inventive back-header hit the crossbar.

In the 88th minute, Patching’s free-kick ended up in the River End net, following a deflection off Barry McNamee. Filip Mihaljevic scored his first Harps goal from the penalty spot on 92 minutes, after Ciaran Coll had fouled the Croatian, to stall the home supporters headed for the exit gates.