Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny says Liam Miller's family are being treated 'without any dignity', and echoed Damien Duff's criticism of how the GAA authorities have handled the tribute match.

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny says Liam Miller's family are being treated 'without any dignity', and echoed Damien Duff's criticism of how the GAA authorities have handled the tribute match.

'Calling the GAA committee dinosaurs was doing dinosaurs a disservice' - Dundalk boss hits out at handling of Liam Miller testimonial

Former Ireland international Damien Duff had branded the GAA 'f***ing dinosaurs' for refusing to allow the testimonial of his former teammate to be held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, forcing the game to instead take place in Turners Cross.

Speaking in his program notes ahead of Dundalk's Europa League clash in Oriel Park last night, Kenny added his voice to the criticism of the GAA's decision.

"Liam Miller's family are currently being treated without any dignity by the GAA authorities in Cork," Kenny said.

"When Damien Duff called the GAA committee dinosaurs, he was doing dinosaurs a disservice in a situation that has angered GAA greats like Billy Morgan and Dave Barry."

A special meeting of the GAA's Central Council will be held tomorrow to vote on whether the testimonial could be considered a 'benefit match', overriding the rule that prevents non-GAA sports being played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Online Editors