Cabinteely players feel ‘unfairly penalised’ by Galway United walkover

Players from Cabinteely FC claim they have been "unfairly penalised" by an FAI decision to award Galway United a 3-0 win for last week's First Division fixture which did not go ahead after a positive Covid-19 case at the south Dublin club.

Galway had travelled to Dublin last Friday to play Cabinteely but, after talks following a positive test for Covid in the Cabinteely camp, the match did not go ahead.

Based on an FAI instruction before the start of the 2021 season that clubs had to fulfil a fixture in the event of a Covid-19 case, once they had 14 registered players cleared to play, an FAI disciplinary committee on Wednesday awarded the points, and a 3-0 win, to Galway.

Ian Morris, manager of rivals Shelbourne, labelled the decision as a "mockery of the league".

But ahead of Friday night's game between Cabinteely and UCD, the Cabo players issued a printed statement which was handed out at the UCD Bowl.

"We, the players of Cabinteely FC, are making a stand on on behalf of our health and safety and the unjust decision by the FAI to insist on our recent home game against Galway United to be played, this after the HSE advising Cabinteely FC to stand all players down, after a positive Covid-19 outbreak," said the statement, which had no names attached but was attributed to the squad, and was then tweeted from the club's official twitter account.

"Cabinteely FC were proactive in implementing the HSE guidance to protect all players, staff and volunteers from Cabinteely FC and Galway United FC.

"In doing so, Cabinteely FC have been unfairly penalised by the FAI in awarding 3 points to Galway United FC for calling the game off.

"In these challenging times, surely health and safety has to take precedent and with the cooperation of the FAI and both clubs, our game could have been rescheduled."

Online Editors