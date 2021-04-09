Cabinteely Covid case sees First Division clash with Galway United called off

Cabinteely were unable to field a team after a Covid case in their camp. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Cabinteely's First Division meeting with Galway United has been called off after it emerged that the Dublin club had a positive Covid case in the camp.

A statement released by the FAI detailed how Cabinteely informed league officials they were unable to field a side after discussions with the HSE about the matter. Galway will be expecting to collect the points for the fixture under the rules for the 2021 season.

However, the issue will be referred to the FAI's Disciplinary Control Unit before a decision is made. Correspondence sent out by the FAI before the season kicked off indicated that they expected clubs to be able to fulfil a fixture even if they had a Covid outbreak, provided they had 14 players available.

Clubs had been encouraged to register additional players from their underage sections to give them added security.

Speaking last month, League Director Mark Scanlon said: "We have improved our registration process to allow clubs register U-19 players with first teams and so have a wider base to pick from.

"As long as a club has 14 fit and available players a fixture will proceed. If they don't we'll have a situation where the game will be conceded."

Online Editors