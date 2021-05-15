Burt and Coote on target as Bohs see off Longford

Goals from Scottish winger Liam Burt and Ali Coote maintained Bohemians’ revival as they had too much for second-bottom Longford Town at Bishopsgate.

Their dominant start finally brought Bohemians the lead on 30 minutes.

Tyreke Wilson worked a one-two from a throw to pick out Burt who rifled a terrific right-foot shot to the far corner of the net from some 20 yards.

Longford keeper Mick Kelly made a sublime one-handed save after Georgie Kelly met a Coote free kick with a flick header before Bohemians sealed their win on 74 minutes.

Skipper Keith Buckley and substitute Andy Lyons were initially involved before Ross Tierney’s cross wasn’t cleared allowing Coote to drill his shot to the net from close range.

Longford Town: Kelly; Elworthy, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Chambers (Kirk, 66); Zambra (Verdon, 75); Grimes, Bolger (Robinson, 75), Dervin, Byrne (Dobbs, 58); R. Manley (Davis, 75).

Bohemians: Talbot; Feely (Lyons, h-t), Cornwall (C. Kelly, 82), Finnerty, Wilson; Buckley, Devoy; Coote (Breslin, 85), Tierney (Ward, 82), Burt; G. Kelly (Omochere, 82).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).













- ends