Burnley announce partnership with League of Ireland club Cobh Ramblers

COBH RAMBLERS reckon they can assist their new partner Burnley overcome the problems around youth development created by Brexit.

The League of Ireland First Division club were selected by Burnley, along with a single club in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as a strategic partner under a new drive announced today.

It is no coincidence that Cobh and Burnley share the same coloured kits of claret and blue.

“Poignantly, as we approach our Centenary celebrations in 2022, we must remember those who founded our club and modelled our colours on Burnley’s league-winning side of 1920-21,” noted club Chairman Bill O’Leary.

This latest alliance between an Irish and English Premier League club is designed to support the development of young players and coaches, helping the identification and progression of talent in the region.

Additionally, Cobh Ramblers aim to benefit in areas such as off field organisational structure, and commercial opportunities.

Affiliated clubs will benefit from a range of hands-on support from Burnley using the club’s football, operational and commercial expertise including coach education and player access.

More pressingly, Burnley and their fellow UK clubs need to be creative in tackling the restrictions arising from their decision to leave the European Union.

As it stands, foreign players cannot be signed until they reach the age of 18, a major stumbling block given the Premier League’s record for hoovering up top teen talent around the Continent.

Alternatively, clubs could choose one of their feeder clubs to hothouse their recruits before they hit the legal age for working in the UK.

This is where Cobh can play a role, admits their Chairman.

“If I look at the whole landscape and ecosystem, the levels of cooperation across Irish and English clubs have been very underexploited,” said O’Leary, who was a guest of Burnley at Turf Moor for last night’s game against Liverpool.

“There’s a number of reasons for that but it’s now timely. This makes a lot of sense geopolitically.

“Without getting too political, in terms of freed movement of players, we will help Burnley with that.

“There are some constraints and difficulties at certain ages in terms of movement from Europe into the UK.

“That makes this relationship attractive to Burnley. We’re open to helping with that.”

The expectation exists for the Clarets – who have Cork native Kevin Long among their Irish legion – to play a friendly at St Colman’s Park as part of the deal.

“We’ve had Premier League clubs play us in recent years and we’ve discussed with Burnley how they can support our Centenary celebrations next year,” added O’Leary.

“But this agreement is much more than a club visiting us to play at senior level.

“You can have a lovely sign-off and great agreement in principle but you need to work hard at it.

“That relationship will only be as good as the work we put into it.

“There’s no financial aspect to this deal. It’s not incumbent on us to route any players to Burnley but let’s see how that plays out. We were never going to back ourselves into a corner.”