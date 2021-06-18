Burke on the double as Shamrock Rovers brush Blues aside

Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers, right, is congratulated by team-mates

Graham Burke bagged a brace as Shamrock Rovers came from behind to blitz struggling Waterford and move three points clear at the top of the table at the RSC.

Waterford soared ahead on five minutes as Eric Molloy was left alone on the left to receive a pass, were he opted to cut in and shoot from the edge of the box.

His ambition paid off as the stinging effort deflected off Seán Hoare and whipped past the wrongfooted Alan Mannus for his first goal of the season.

Then came the contentious turning point on 14 minutes when referee Adriano Reale penalised Jamie Mascoll for handball, allowing Burke to convert from the spot.

Barely three minutes after the break had elapsed when Rory Gaffney pounced to a Cameron Evans error on the edge of his box.

Rovers continued to run the youthful Waterford defence ragged, leading to Burke’s second on the hour.

The visitors’ attackers were by that stage rampant and, with 20 minutes remaining, Greene exchanged passes with Gaffney before leaving Murphy rooted to the spot with his fine finish.

WATERFORD – B Murphy; D Power, C Evans (L Kervick 70), J Mascoll, J Stafford, E Molloy; J Martin, N O’Keefe, S Griffin, A O’Reilly (K Mashigo 77); P Mutswunguma (T Sobolwale 70).

SHAMROCK ROVERS – A Mannus; S Gannon, R Lopes, S Hoare, L Grace (D Nugent 70), L Scales; C McCann (G O’Neill 66), D Mandroiu, G Burke (R Finn 66); R Gaffney (A Emakhu 70), A Greene (D Williams 70).

REF – Adriano Reale (Kildare)