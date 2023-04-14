Build up the league and TV companies will be fighting to show games, insists Stephen Bradley

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley was pleased with the coverage of his side's victory over Bohemians last week. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley believes if clubs continue to focus on raising the League of Ireland’s profile, TV companies will eventually be battling for the right to show games.

Virgin Media broadcast its first League of Ireland match last week as the Hoops beat Bohemians, while the RTÉ cameras are in Tallaght Stadium tonight for Rovers’ clash against Shelbourne.

Bradley insists people shouldn't complain about the lack of TV coverage, and instead focus efforts on continuing to grow the league.

“I thought the coverage last week from Virgin was brilliant,” said Bradley, ahead of tonight’s meeting with Shels (7.45).

“The production that went into the build-up on both sides was great. We don’t get enough exposure ... but I think giving out or moaning about TV isn’t effective.

“We just need to keep building the product and focus on what we can affect. I think the product on the pitch is very good. And off the pitch, we’re getting there.

“The by-product of that will be TV will come and be fighting to show the games rather than the other way around. Our aim has to be 10,000 fans when the new stand goes in, if we can do that and attendances are up across the board, you can not tell me that’s not appealing for TV.

Long term, I’ve no doubt that the opinion or the view of the league to broadcasters will change.”

Bradley also spoke about Britain and Ireland’s joint bid to host Euro 2028, which was announced on Wednesday, and hopes the domestic league benefits with increased funding.

“All the noise coming out is we will benefit from it as a league,” added Bradley.

“You just hope that it follows through. We’ve all been talking about attendances going up. Everyone knows what needs to improve in the league, it’s quite obvious, and I think we will get there. If what they’re saying is followed up on, the league will benefit from it. I don’t understand the whole negativity behind the bid.

“I think it can be a positive for Irish football internationally and domestically. We’ve got to stop pointing fingers and understand this is a positive for Irish football. It’s not us and them, it can’t be like that and was for a long time in this country.

“It has to be everyone together. I like that we have the bid and hopefully the knock-ons are really, really positive for the league.”

Shels held the Hoops to a scoreless draw last month and Bradley expects another difficult test against Damien Duff’s side, who were seconds away from earning a point at Tallaght last October as Rory Gaffney hit an injury-time winner.

“Shelbourne have conceded the (joint) least amount of goals, but that doesn't surprise me. We're expecting the same tonight, a team set up really well defensively. They will try to make it difficult for us to create anything. We know we'll create, so it's just about taking chances when they present themselves.

“I've no doubt we will have the majority of possession tonight. We have to be patient and trust what we do. When the opportunity arises, whether it's a centre-half from a set play or a centre-forward, we have to take it.”

As series two begins, Bradley is hoping for a more consistent round of results from his side, and says despite not winning any of their opening six games he and his players trusted the process.

“I feel there is so much more in us,” added Bradley, with today the 100th year anniversary of Rovers’ first League of Ireland title win, secured with a 7-2 victory against Shels.

“We can go up the gears and I think we will see that. If you look back at our history in the league, it shows that's what happens with us. I feel we're getting into our stride.

“If you're drawing games or losing games and not playing well, that's when people worry. But when we were going through the spell of drawing games, we were way out in front of every team in terms of stats. But results dictate how people feel about the game. Now it's about kicking on and really getting into our stride.”

Defender Sean Hoare echoed his manager’s comments, and reflected on his conversation with some Hoops supporters after they drew at Tolka last month where he asked them to stick with the team. The clip went viral afterwards.

"We've steadied the ship and are enjoying being around (the top) again. We’re looking forward to games now having got that pressure off ourselves to win one,” said Hoare, with Rovers in third, seven points off the top coming into the Dublin derby.

"I woke up to a video someone had sent me, I hadn't realised until late that there was a phone in my face.

"It was more just to talk and not shout at each other from behind barriers. I just wanted to reassure people that we were doing everything we can. We weren't downing tools or anything. Especially after that game in Tolka, there was a pitch inspection before the game, you'd rather play in a car park, it was really bad.

“Ninety-nine per cent of people were very positive about it, saying, 'it's only a small number of fans against you, we're all with you'. That was reassuring for us as a squad, to see the positive from something that was probably construed as a negative. Nobody ever wins a league in March."