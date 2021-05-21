Buckley’s boys keep pressure on Hoops as Figueira and Gibson goals see off Longford

Second-placed Sligo Rovers put pressure on leaders Shamrock Rovers with a hard-fought defeat of Longford Town at the Showgrounds.

Walter Figueira and the in-form Jordan Gibson got the goals in either half, as the Bit O’ Red moved to within two points of the reigning champions.

Figueira’s only previous goal for the Bit O’ Red came in similar fashion when his shot from outside the area deceived Hoops keeper Alan Mannus back in April.

This time his 17th minute shot swerved into the wind and Longford keeper Michael Kelly could only help it along its way to the net.

It came somewhat against the run of play, as the visitors showed attacking intent from the off and created some good chances.

Rob Manley was busy up front and fired a shot just too high on five minutes, before Aaron Dobbs crossed for Dylan Grimes inside the area, but he could only scoop it over the bar.

The hosts were without experienced midfielders Greg Bolger and David Cawley, but their attacking quartet of Figueira, Gibson, Ryan de Vries and Johnny Kenny looked dangerous on the counter-attack, with the latter two both forcing saves off Kelly.

Longford were well in the game, but lacked a cutting edge, though Grimes impressed with his set-piece deliveries, and Callum Thompson was industrious.

The visitors lost full-back Shane Elworthy to injury early in the second half, and suffered a further blow 60 seconds later, when the ball deflected off Paddy Kirk’s arm inside the area, and referee Ben Connolly immediately pointed to the spot.

Gibson confidently dispatched the penalty – his second in successive games at the Showgrounds.

Longford continued to toil away, and Dobbs won a free in a good position, but Sligo keeper Ed McGinty got behind Aodh Dervin’s effort.

It was far from comfortable for Liam Buckley’s side, as de Vries, Niall Morahan and Gibson picked up late bookings, but they could have had a third when substitute Romeo Parkes missed the target inside the area.

And Gibson nearly had his second in injury-time after some wonderful trickery at the corner-flag from Figueira, but his shot rose too high.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan (Blaney 77), Buckley, Mahon, McCourt, Banks, Morahan, Figueira, Gibson, De Vries (Parkes 63), Kenny (Donelon 81).

Longford Town: Kelly, Elworthy (Chambers 58), Kirk, Robinson (Bolger 65), Grimes, R Manley (Verdon 74), Dobbs, Thompson (Davis 74), O’Driscoll, Dervin, J Manley.

Referee: B Connolly.