Bristol City make move for St Pats’ teenage star Adam Murphy

The 18-year-old has impressed for the League of Ireland side this year after recovering from a hamstring injury that ended his 2022 campaign abruptly.

His performances have attracted interest from the Premier League and clubs in Europe but Championship outfit Bristol City have now stepped forward to enter into discussions with the Saints about the Irish underage international.

Manchester City had invited Murphy to train with them last year before he sustained a long-term setback.

Murphy’s contract with the Saints is up at the end of the season - he has been offered a new deal - and the club would be entitled to six-figure compensation if he decided to move to England in January.

The Saints would be in a position to make more money by selling Murphy now but this would involve losing an important player at a vital part of the season with Jon Daly’s side challenging for a league title and still in the FAI Cup.

Bristol City already have two Irish midfielders at the club with Jason Knight arriving in the summer to join Mark Sykes.

Murphy has won praise for his energetic box-to-box displays with a fine goal in the Europa Conference League loss to Dudelange highlighting another string to his bow.

Discussions this week will determine if Murphy’s future will be decided in this window.