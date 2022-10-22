‘Bring it here next Sunday’ – Hoops boss Bradley hoping Derry win game in hand to set up Tallaght showdown

Shamrock Rovers will be crowned league champions if Derry City drop points away to Sligo Rovers on Monday night but Hoops boss Stephen Bradley insists that he would prefer if matters were resolved in the top two meeting at Tallaght next weekend.

In reality, the significance of that fixture was dented by a dramatic Friday night where Rovers came from behind to beat St Patrick's Athletic while Derry slipped up at home to Shelbourne. On paper, it looked as though the Hoops faced a trickier task. Their response was impressive.

As a consequence, they are eight points clear at the top over a Derry side that plays their third last game of the league season in Sligo. When Rovers fell behind early against St Pat's, it opened up the possibility that Derry might be travelling to that game in hand with a chance to move level.

Instead, Ruaidhri Higgins' charges are battling to stay alive and even if they prevail at the Showgrounds, they would need to win in Tallaght next Sunday and then hope Rovers lose to relegation strugglers UCD on the final day.

That's a big ask and perhaps that's why Bradley can afford to be relaxed about what happens in Sligo. He has no plans to watch the game and will instead be preparing for Thursday's Europa Conference League meeting with Gent; their European campaign has been forced to play second fiddle to the title retention which is so vital for their business plan.

"I hope they win to be honest and bring it here next Sunday and we'll have a right go at each other and see what happens," said Bradley.

"I won’t watch it, I genuinely won’t watch it. I never watch it. Glenn [Cronin - his assistant] rang me in 2020 (when Finn Harps took points off Bohs to confirm Rovers were champions). I wasn’t watching. I was in the shower and had loads of missed calls. I came out, Glenn asked ‘are you watching?’ I said ‘no, I’m going to bed’.

"He said ‘you’re not going to bed, put on the game’. There were five minutes left in the game and he was saying ‘I don’t know how you do that?’

Bradley admitted that his Rovers side were motivated by comments from outside the camp leading up to the Dublin derby.

He feels there was a lack of respect for the difficulties involved in managing a league and European campaign running in tandem with each other, with Bradley annoyed by the suggestion that his team were tired.

In saying that, he acknowledges that their rhythm has been affected by the need for constant chopping and changing to cope with congestion.

But he was proud by how his players responded to falling behind against the Saints, a setback that provoked some anxiety in the 7,500 crowd.

Read More

"We spoke during the week and said to the players there's a lot of noise outside about the title race and to just be calm and focus on what we do. It's got us to this point, to being the best team in the country and just stay with it no matter what happens and when we went one down, you could see there was no panic, no deer in the headlights moments.

"I thought they were excellent in how they handled because you could feel the crowd 'oof, 1-0' and you can hear that, I'm sure the players sense it but they were brilliant in just dealing with it.

"Everyone outside was making this something it wasn’t, making us something we’re not.

"Just having little sly pops at us [about tiredness] and not understanding what these players have done this year is hard to do and that’s why it hasn’t been done that often. So I was delighted the way we performed the way we did and shut a few people up.

"It’s incredibly hard because it’s not just the 90 minutes. People just look at the game but it’s the airports, the buses, getting home at four or five in the morning the mental fatigue on the players. You’re making four or five changes that you don’t want to make because it upsets the rhythm but you are trying to think of what’s coming down the road, and you are trying to protect the players.

"They want to play every game so it’s difficult, but when you qualify (for groups) that is where we want to be, and we want to be there again next year and if we are we want to make sure we’re more prepared for it, and I feel we’ll be better for this experience."

Bradley says his team will throw their energies into the return meeting with Gent who enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 success in Belgium in September.

Rovers have a point from four games but have yet to score. However, the Dubliner feels they can still match Dundalk's four point total from their group campaign in 2016 under Stephen Kenny.