Brilliant UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy keeps Finn Harps at bay

25 February 2022; Filip Mihaljevic of Finn Harps has his header saved by UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between UCD and Finn Harps at UCD Bowl in Belfield, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Lorcan Healy produced a string of quality saves to earn newly-promoted UCD their first point of the season as Finn Harps had to settle for a share of the spoils at the UCD Bowl.

Despite six new signings and it being their opening game of the season due to last week’s postponement, Harps looked a cohesive unit and should have gone off a couple of goals to the good at the interval.

Among Ollie Horgan’s newcomers were Spanish defender José Carrillo, Croatian striker Filip Mihaljević and French born midfielder Élie N’Zeyi. UCD gave a debut to 18-year-old right-back John Ryan, one of five teenagers in a side with an average age of 20.

Harps’ direct approach brought the first real chance on 22 minutes as Barry McNamee’s cross from the left was laid off by Mihaljević for ex-Student Yoyo Mahdy whose drive was turned round a post by Healy.

Healy had to be there again on 36 minutes to deny McNamee by saving with his feet.

After the break, the UCD keeper twice saved superbly from Mihaljevic, who was dangerous in the air. UCD finally threatened on the hour mark as Evan Caffrey cleverly lobbed keeper Mark McGinley but saw his effort bounce over off the crossbar.

UCD – Healy; Ryan, Yoro, Todd, Norris; Keaney; Kerrigan, Brennan, Caffrey, Duffy (Dignam, 58); Whelan.

Finn Harps – McGinley; Boyle, Webster, Carrillo, Donelon (Tourish, 82); Hery (Rainey, 65), Connolly, N’Zeyi, B McNamee; Mihaljević (McWoody, 78), Mahdy.

Ref – D Dunne (Dublin).