John Giles has argued the case for retaining Ireland’s best soccer players by providing educational opportunities as part of a playing career.

As the more pressing issues of a return to play, sponsorship, broadcast rights and centralised deals occupy the minds of the FAI and League of Ireland clubs, recent statements by St Patrick's Athletic chairman Garrett Kelleher and others have again highlighted the delicate nature of the politics of Irish soccer.

Recent new proposed management structures within the FAI creating a new, separate department for the League of Ireland could be an important initiative for the long-term development of the domestic game.

Top of any agenda for an incoming management team is the need to keep the best young footballers in Ireland to play the game in the domestic league. For this to happen, a properly co-ordinated 'dual career' structure, whereby young talented soccer players can combine their sporting careers with education, is vital to ensure personal and professional development of young footballers.

As far back as the 1970s with his return to manage Shamrock Rovers, John Giles saw the importance of retaining Ireland's best soccer players by providing educational opportunities as part of a playing career. Unfortunately, Giles' dreams came to nothing with wider issues, including the sale of the club's grounds at Milltown, occupying the minds of the club owners at the time. More recently, interim deputy FAI CEO Niall Quinn has highlighted the importance of education for young players as a fundamental part of his vision for the development of Irish soccer.

Both Giles' and Quinn's experience of the English game gives them deeper insights into the plight of many young Irish soccer players who sacrifice everything in pursuit of their dreams.

As any observer of Irish soccer knows, large numbers of young players regularly depart our shores for England and Scotland to pursue fame and fortune. Prior to signing contracts for cross-channel clubs, players and their families are given many promises including educational opportunities, but the pressures of trying to succeed in the professional game means that education is very soon forgotten about by all parties.

Unfortunately, disappointment and disillusion face many of these young players with few succeeding in the English game. While some come home and forge a career in the League of Ireland, many also return with their confidence sapped, and often without proper career/education supports in place to help them prepare for the future.

Research has consistently shown that athletes with a more balanced lifestyle, which is not completely sports-focused, are more likely to achieve personal and sporting goals and to cope with stresses that can be encountered on a periodic basis throughout their careers.

The initiators of a more holistic balanced lifestyle philosophy were the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), whose balanced programme of Athlete Career and Education (ACE) programmes have contributed to successes of a broad range for Australian athletes on the world stage. AIS recognised that as well as athletes facing the normal difficulty of making the transition from sport to mainstream careers, many of them face difficulties in facilitating education alongside a time-consuming sports career.

Such a dilemma influenced Australian government policy-makers to develop a network of athlete-friendly further and higher education institutions that provided flexible programmes for high-performing athletes.

Closer to home, many of our European neighbours have developed similar systems with flexible education structures running alongside high-level sports coaching. Such initiatives with a long-term developmental focus have been responsible for improvements in both the domestic and international team fortunes of smaller European nations, most notably Iceland and the Nordic countries.

While links have been developed between some League of Ireland clubs and local education providers, evidence points to the absence of a systems-wide approach from both education providers and clubs. International best practice points to the need for a co-ordinated and integrated approach in Ireland from clubs, the FAI and accredited education providers.

A model that operates successfully in many European countries, whereby athletes train in the morning with their clubs and attend college in the afternoon/evening, should be the aim of all stakeholders. The dramatic developments in online learning provision in response to Covid-19 social distancing requirements also opens up greater possibilities to develop a proper flexible 'dual career' structure for Irish soccer.

Existing Irish education legislation provides for a national framework of qualifications ensuring recognition of all education and training qualifications on a national and international level. This structure caters for all academic abilities and ensures that procedures for access, transfer and progression are implemented locally and nationally thus facilitating learners at all stages of life to continue education and training. Put simply, it caters for all abilities ranging from Junior Certificate to third-level education. Such a structure will allow players to transfer from one club to another without disrupting their education journey because of the presence of a network of providers.

If we are to follow the initiatives developed by many of our European neighbours in enhancing player development, individual athlete assessment incorporating personal development, educational guidance and career planning should operate alongside regular on-field activity.

There needs to be a clear alignment of education and sports policy, ensuring players have the opportunity to study at their own pace in a flexible educational environment. The support structures should be fully integrated in the sport, educational and lifestyle systems of Irish soccer, rather than remaining isolated outside the sport.

Such policies have enhanced the development of many European domestic leagues by retaining many talented players in their home countries.

Whether Irish domestic soccer is developed on an all-island basis, or within present structures, a proactive learning approach, which supports all players in accessing education while still playing, should form a cornerstone of the vision of the new FAI.

Such a vision would not only enable the development of an attractive Irish domestic league, but would also prepare its players for a career beyond football. Bright futures may finally replace broken dreams in the landscape of Irish soccer.