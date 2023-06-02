Brian Maher’s saves point at home but Derry City lose ground at top of table after draw with Shelbourne

Derry City 0, Shelbourne 0

Indeed, Shelbourne could have left the Brandywell with all three had it not been for Shane Farrell’s penalty miss. The visitors almost opened the scoring just 15 minutes in when Farrell sent an incisive ball forward, putting Kyle Robinson in on goal, but the forward’s effort crashed back off the upright.

Shels were almost undone by a ball over the top on the half-hour as Brian Maher’s pass sent Michael Duffy through on goal to lob Conor Kearns, but John Ross Wilson somehow scooped the ball off the line. Within minutes, Shels had a penalty as referee Rob Hennessey penalised Ciarán Coll for a challenge on Farrell, who took the responsibility from 12 yards, but his effort was saved by the trailing left foot of Maher, who turned the ball over the bar for a corner.

Derry were quick out of the blocks after the break, with Ben Doherty heading over and Jamie McGonigle seeing his effort saved by Kearns. The Shels keeper then turned over Duffy’s last-gasp free-kick.

DERRY CITY – Maher, Coll, Doherty (Graydon 62’), Connolly, McJannet, Boyce, Dummigan P McEleney (McEneff 84’), O’Reilly (Patching 84’), Duffy, McGonigle (C Kavanagh 75’).

SHELBOURNE – Kearns, Wilson, Quinn, Griffin, Coyle (Lunney 81’), Wilson, Farrell (Hakiki 70’), Caffrey, Ledwidge, Moylan (Boyd 70’), Robinson (Smith 65’).

REF – R Hennessey.