'Bray was toughest test of our season so far' - Stephen Kenny

DUNDALK manager Stephen Kenny says that last night's win away to bottom side Bray Wanderers was the toughest game his side has encountered this season.

DUNDALK manager Stephen Kenny says that last night's win away to bottom side Bray Wanderers was the toughest game his side has encountered this season.

Kenny's league leaders were the only team to drop points to Bray during the short lived stint of manager Dave Mackey who left last weekend. Mackey departed the post after eight defeats on the bounce following the opening night scoreless draw in Oriel Park.

Caretaker boss Graham Kelly was officially in charge of Bray last night, although he was assisted in the dugout by Martin Russell who is expected to be confirmed as the new manager in the coming days. Dundalk made hard work of a 2-0 victory with goals in either half from Pat Hoban and John Mountney - with the latter only wrapping up the points in injury time.

Kenny said it was a real struggle for his players and expects Bray to pick up points in the coming weeks. "It was probably our toughest game all season," he said. "Shamrock Rovers last week, it was probably 50-50 and they had more chances overall. Every other game, we've sort of been 70-30, 60-40, we have been in the ascendancy. But that was our toughest game.

"We didn't start well, and when you don't start well it's hard to pick it up. They were quite motivated with the new management team coming in. We weren't very cohesive and quite erratic. That was probably our least impressive performance overall."

Online Editors