Bray Wanderers condemn ‘small group of fans’ who directed their anger at manager Pat Devlin in Wexford

Bray Wanderers have given their full backing to Pat Devlin in a club statement in response to angry scenes after Monday's game with Wexford.

Social media footage captured veteran manager Devlin beckoning down a group of supporters who had been critical of him during the game.

One fan climbed over seats to approach Devlin who was dragged away. Footage suggested that an object was thrown in his direction.

Fan unhappiness at Bray has grown with the club taking 12 points from the opening 13 games of the season.

However, there was also some unease amongst the fanbase around the winter merger with Cabinteely that saw Devlin return to the club as boss.

The wording of the official statement announcing the joining together of the clubs confirmed that Cabinteely had acquired the majority stake in Bray.

Cabinteely chairman Tony Richardson became the chair of the combined club but the decision was made to use the Bray Wanderers name.

However, media circulars are still being circulated from a Cabinteely FC account, which highlights the somewhat idiosyncratic arrangement.

Bray's statement today attributes the incident in Wexford to a recent rise in antisocial behaviour around their games and they say they will be talking to Gardaí about the matter.

It's believed the club took issue with the nature of certain chants directed at Devlin during the Wexford draw.

The full statement reads: "Bray Wanderers FC wishes to convey its disappointment at the behaviour of a small group of fans at our game in Wexford on Monday.

"The Club wishes to communicate that it has identified the principal perpetrators and in conjunction with the Gardai will implement steps to eliminate this behaviour.

"We are committed to delivering a safe and welcoming environment in which every Bray Wanderers supporter can enjoy the game and support the team.

"The Club is fully supportive of Pat Devlin, his management team and players and acknowledges the great progress that has been made in recent months, across all areas of the club, including academy, community outreach, integration of girls/women’s football and significant improvements to the playing surface at the Carlisle Grounds.

"We acknowledge that results during the 2022 season have been frustrating, but we urge supporters to continue to get behind the team as we look to push towards the play-off spots in the second half of the season.

"We are committed to developing our fan base with a particular emphasis on making families feel welcome and safe.

"We are appointing a Fan Liaison Officer and plan to launch a membership program through which match tickets will be acquired.

"Our door is always open for dialogue with fans who wish to make their point. However, this must be conducted in an adult fashion with mutual respect, openness and above all, the interests of the club at heart.

"The Club greatly appreciates the continued support of fans and sponsors and wishes to reassure fans that we are working tirelessly to deliver a safe and enjoyable match day experience for all, and this includes addressing any behaviour which threatens public safety and the safety of staff, players, management and volunteers."

Bray have disabled replies to their social media posting of the statement.

