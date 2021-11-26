Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely to merge with Pat Devlin taking over new club

TWO clubs will become one as Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely FC will merge, with Pat Devlin heading up a new-look outfit which will play out of Bray's home of the Carlisle Grounds next season.

Cabinteely had been in the league since 2015 but finished second from bottom last season, while Bray's season ended in disappointment, with a loss to UCD in their promotion playoff. Talks between parties at both clubs have been ongoing for months and today the two clubs confirmed they would merge into one unit. Cabinteely's Tony Richardson will become Chairman and Cabo's Pat Devlin, who has a long association with Bray, will take on the role of Director of Football at the merged club.

The merger of the two clubs leaves the FAI with a vacancy for next season's First Division, which will again raise the prospect of Premier clubs like Shamrock Rovers entering a B team, as Rovers did in 2020 before other clubs blocked their participation this season.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our two renowned clubs to establish a great good for football on a local, regional and national level. It is also very much in line with FAI encouragement for clubs to seek ways of co-operating more closely together," said Richardson.

"Now, with the coming together of both clubs, we will see a further strengthening of football for the generations to come and a commitment towards the continuing advancement of our combined club, and many partner clubs, for the football communities who we will continue to serve in the months, years, and decades ahead."

Niall O'Driscoll, who had been chairman of Bray, steps aside. He said: “The coming together of Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely Senior FC is impressive in its vision and a logical step that will create a dynamic new influence in Irish football. I’m very proud to have helped to stabilise and strengthen the position and status of Bray Wanderers, which is now on a firm footing and has performed very strongly in the 2021 league, enabling this excellent new development to take place."