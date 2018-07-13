FOOTBALLERS at Bray Wanderers claim injured players have been forced to pay for their own operations because they have not been paid for almost two months.

Bray footballers set for strike amid claims players forced to pay for their own surgeries following unpaid wages

The players are set to issue strike notice to the club next Tuesday as they say there is no prospect of 'this appalling situation' being resolved.

In a statement this morning, they said they balloted to strike by an overwhelming majority and will be providing seven days notice of industrial action next week.

They said they have not been paid since May 25 last but rely on their wages to pay their bills, mortgages and other living expenses.

"Coming to this decision last night was one of the hardest of our professional careers and reached with the heaviest of hearts," they said.

"This is very much a last resort action but we feel we have been left with no choice.

"To the Bray Wanderers supporters, our fellow League of Ireland players and clubs, and to the wider League of Ireland community we sincerely hope that you understand that we have been left with no other option than to take this action."

They said they had hoped they could resolve the situation but despite weeks of negotiations, the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland was unable to find a resolution with management on their behalf.

"During the above time frame, players who required operations due to injuries were forced to pay for their own operations, as the club was unable to pay for same," they said.

They said paying for rehab and physiotherapy had also been an issue.

The players said this is the second season that contract issues have cropped up and it was "hugely disappointing".

"We have now lost all trust in the club to respect our contracts," they said.

"We had hoped, in vain, that the Football Association of Ireland would attempt to resolve the problems but in spite of the obvious signposts erected during last season's uncertainty, the FAI and their licensing department have failed to address a very obvious red flag and do not appear to have any plan to resolve this crisis."

Independent.ie is attempting to contact the club for a comment.

