Brandon Kavanagh hits stunner to help see off Dundalk

Derry City 3, Dundalk 0

Brandon Kavanagh of Derry City scores his side's second goal against Dundalk at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Goals from Jordan McEneff, Brandon Kavanagh and Michael Duffy earned Derry City their second big win in just four days to keep pace with Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division.

The opening goal came 20 minutes in when Darragh Leahy’s attempted clearance was charged down by McEneff, allowing Cian Kavanagh to pick out the midfielder running into space, and City’s top scorer drilled it low across Nathan Shepperd and into the net for his fifth goal of the season.

The home side doubled their lead in spectacular fashion on the hour mark. Michael Duffy’s corner was headed away, but only to Brandon Kavanagh, who brought the ball down and drilled a superb left-footed effort arrowing past Shepperd.

Derry almost gifted Dundalk a way back into the game with 15 minutes remaining when Cameron McJannet and Ben Doherty miscued at the back, allowing substitute Cameron Elliott a free run on goal, but he shot horribly over the crossbar.

The visitors were made to pay for those missed chances when Adam O’Reilly went on an incredible 30-yard run through several challenges, all the way into the Dundalk area where he put a goal on a plate for Duffy, who simply had to tap the ball into an empty net.

It is now three wins in a row for Derry City, who host UCD this Friday at the Brandywell.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, McEleney (Coll 35), McJannet, Doherty; Diallo, O’Reilly, McEneff (Graydon 70), Kavanagh (Dummigan 70), Kavanagh (O’Neill 70), Duffy.

DUNDALK: Shepperd, Muller, Leahy (O’Kane 24), WIlliams; Davies, Lewis, Malley, Doyle (Kelly 68), Yli-Kokko (Hoban 68), McCourt (Elliott 74); John Martin (Ward 74).

REF: R Harvey (Dublin).