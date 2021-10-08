Bradley calls for focus as finishing line looms for champions

Stephen Bradley has told his Shamrock Rovers side to impose themselves on the game away to Dundalk as they move ever closer to retaining their league title.

While both clubs have players away on international duty, at senior level in the World Cup qualifiers in Africa (Roberto Lopes) and Europe (Raivis Jurkovskis, Sonni Nattestad), a rash of call-ups for players at other clubs at Ireland U-21 level means the weekend fixture list in the top flight is blank, bar this meeting of league champions and FAI Cup holders.

A win in Oriel Park would extend the Hoops’ lead at the top to 12 points, making title retention a formality while that would leave Dundalk perilously close to the relegation zone. Dundalk did win at home to Rovers already this season, ending their long unbeaten league run, and while Vinny Perth again enters battle with a weakened squad, Bradley remains cautious.

“I think when you play Dundalk, whether it’s home or away you’ve got to respect that they have some very, very good players. I’ve always said that’s one thing that hasn’t changed there. If you’re not quite on it, they obviously can hurt you, so we’ve got to make sure that we go there and impose ourselves on the game as soon as possible,” says Bradley, whose side are on a run of four straight wins, only one goal conceded in that time, as they swatted away Euro hopefuls Derry City last week.

“We’re really confident. We’re playing well and winning games, so we’ll go there full of confidence. We know it’s a difficult game, it always is because they have some really good players. But it’s a game we’re ready for and looking forward to.”

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers,

Live, RTÉ 2, 7.45