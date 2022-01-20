Bradford ready to swoop for Georgie Kelly amid interest from Rotherham

BRADFORD City hope they can lure ex-Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly to the League Two club in the face of interest from League One outfit Rotherham United.

Donegal native Kelly is set to leave Bohs on a free transfer and while he was linked with clubs in Holland and Denmark, a move to England is now most likely.

League One side Rotherham, top of their division and chasing promotion to the Championship, have confirmed they had contact with Kelly but Millers manager Paul Warne admits he will only sign Kelly if one of his current strikers moves on. Their indecision could suit Bradford, who hope that the offer of first team football, albeit in England's fourth tier, would appeal to Kelly, the Premier Division's top scorer last season.

“We have got competition from League One clubs. We just feel that we might be able to get him because of being Bradford City and the player might be able to play week in, week out. At the top end of League One that might not happen," Bradford manager Derek Adams told the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

“We’re going against Rotherham United at this moment for a player and I can understand why he would want to go there and the opportunity of making it to the Championship.

“But there’s the other side of it that he might not get as much game time as he would do with us. We’re able to then propel him to the next level. But I understand that sometimes when you get that opportunity of playing at a higher level, you want to test yourself and show you can do it. I’ve done that in the past.”

Rotherham manager Paul Warne says a deal for Kelly would only come about if one of his forwards moved on. “I know the Irish league has finished, I know he is a free transfer and I know he has been linked with loads of clubs because every single club is looking for a striker and that is it really," Warne told the Sheffield Star.



“I don't intend to sign a striker this window, but with other things going on I might need to. As things stand I have got my four strikers. I am aware of him, I have spoken to him and I told him the position we are in, that I have got four strikers and while I have got four strikers I am happy. I have spoken to loads of players that if something happens something might happen for us, we have to have things in line."