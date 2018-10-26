Paddy Power and BoyleSports have suspended betting on this evening's Airtricity League clash between Waterford and Limerick at the RSC.

Paddy Power and BoyleSports have suspended betting on this evening's Airtricity League clash between Waterford and Limerick at the RSC.

BoyleSports and Paddy Power suspend betting on tonight's game between Waterford and Limerick

Waterford are guaranteed a fourth place spot and A Europa League place heading into their final game of the season.

Limerick travel to Donegal to face Finn Harps on Monday night for the first leg of their promotion/relegation playoff as they bid to remain in the Airtricity League Premier Division.

Over €70,000 was matched on the game today, which is way above the average for an Airtricity League game.

According to betting website Oddschecker, 93pc of the bets placed were on a Limerick victory.

Limerick had been as big as 33/1 in places this morning. The bookmakers still offering prices on the game have Limerick at 7/2.

Leon Blanche of BoyleSports told Independent.ie: "We did have to suspend betting on the game.

"Our football trading team said there were some irregular betting patterns."

Paddy Power confirmed to Independent.ie that they have also suspended betting on the fixture.

The FAI has been contacted for comment.

Online Editors