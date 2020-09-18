Bore draw at the Brandywell and Derry and Pat's struggles continue

The struggles of Derry City and St. Patrick’s Athletic continue as neither inspired on a forgettable evening at the Brandywell.

It is now five league games without a goal for Stephen O’Donnell’s team, whilst Declan Devine’s team rarely looked like improving on last week’s poor display at Finn Harps.

It took 23 minutes for Derry City to really bother Brendan Clarke. Darren Cole took a throw in deep on the right and exchanged passes with the lively Ciaron Harkin before drilling a volleyed cross into the area.

James Akintunde reacted quicker than any of the Pat’s defenders and got to the ball first but his effort, low to Clarke’s right, didn't trouble the goalkeeper.

Adam Hammill was introduced for James Akintunde at the start of the second half and the winger had a chance right away. Latching on to a flick on by Meite, he raced into the penalty area but opted not to shoot with his left foot, instead gong back on his right, only winning a corner when it could have been so much more for City.

But as he raced into the penalty area, he opted not to shoot with his left foot, instead going back on his right, winning a corner when it could have been so much more.

It then could have been so much more for Pat’s at the other end as Stephen Mallon lost the ball on the edge of his own penalty area. Robbie Benson looked to take advantage and picked out Forrester but the midfielder was crucially charged down by Dunwoody, who saved his team with a last-ditch block.

The goal almost came the visitors way on 75 minutes when they were awarded a free kick right by the corner flag. When the ball was crossed in, Kelly got ahead of everyone in a red shirt and flicked it goalwards forcing Cherrie into his first save of the night, pushing the ball behind for a corner.

Sadly, that was as good as it got for either side.

DERRY CITY: Cherrie, Coll, Toal, McJannett, Cole, McCormack, Harkin (Malone 79’), Dunwoody, Mallon, Akintunde (Hammill 45’), Meite.

ST. PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Clarke, Feely, Griffin, Desmond, McNally, Lennon, Forrester, Benson, Gibson (McClelland 79’), King (Markey 72’), Kelly (Rennie 88’).

REFEREE: Rob Harvey.

