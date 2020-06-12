Boost for Shamrock Rovers as council approves €7.7m upgrade of Tallaght Stadium

South Dublin County Council has formally announced their plans for a €7.7m upgrade of Tallaght Stadium.

Plans to construct a fourth stand at the home of Shamrock Rovers and make improvements to the existing facilities to bring it up to the top UEFA standards have been approved by councillors.

Anchor tenants Rovers will move their club store and offices to the new 2,000 seater North Stand that will face out onto the N81 and bring the stadium's overall capacity to 10,000.

This expansion is tied in with the Council plans to attract music gigs, festivals and other events that could facilitate 20,000 people. Councillors will kick off the planning process later this month.

"The completion of this work will see Tallaght Stadium meet UEFA Category 4 requirements to host any European competition, including Champions League matches," said the statement from the Council.

"In conjunction with these plans, South Dublin County Council intends to promote Tallaght Stadium as an events venue to include music, festivals and all aspects of community events. With stadium seating and temporary on-field seating, the venue will accommodate up to 20,000 people."

Daniel McLoughlin, Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council, added: “The ongoing investment being made in the development of Tallaght Stadium is evidence of our councils commitment to sport , community infrastructure , the civic pride and reputation of the Tallaght area."

Online Editors