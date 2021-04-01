Boost for Finn Harps as €4m government funding allocated from LSSIF for development of new stadium

Finn Harps have been given a major boost in their bid to move into a planned new stadium, which has laid idle for 13 years, after an allocation of just under €4million was awarded to the project.

Currently playing in the outdated Finn Park, Harps had hoped to move into a new ground in Stranorlar, and work began on the facility in 2009, but was held up by a lack of funding and the concrete foundations of a stand was the only significant work done before work stopped.

But today the department responsible for sport announced a provisional allocation of €3.991m to the FAI, under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF), for the development of the stadium.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Catherine Martin said: “This is excellent news for the FAI, Finn Harps Football Club and the football community in Donegal. The government is committed to investing in our sport infrastructure and we have ambitious plans to enhance investment in the LSSIF and the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme in the years ahead.”

Minister of State Jack Chambers stated: “I am very aware of the need to see real investment in the League of Ireland and the government will play its part in this regard. The new Finn Harps Stadium will be a significant boost for the League of Ireland and I wish the FAI and the club every success with the project.”

