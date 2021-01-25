Boost for Bohs as Andy Lyons commits for forthcoming season

Bohemians have boosted their defensive options for next season with the re-signing of Ireland U-19 cap Andy Lyons.

The full back, who missed just four league games last season, was out of contract at Dalymount Park and he had stated his desire to try his luck in the UK, but Bohs have persuaded Lyons (20) to commit to a new deal.

Having lost key first team players like Dan Casey, Danny Grant and Andre Wright, Lyons' decision to stay on for another season is a significant boost for the Phibsboro club.

Bohs have made seven new signings ahead of the 2021 season, including the capture of Bastien Hery (Linfield), Tyreke Wilson and Ali Coote (Waterford) and Stephen Mallon (Sheffield United).

