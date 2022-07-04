Bolton make move for Derry City captain Eoin Toal

Bolton Wanderers have made a move for Derry City captain Eoin Toal.

The League One team are the latest side from that level to turn their attentions to the League of Ireland market after MK Dons (Darragh Burns) and Lincoln (Danny Mandroiu) made successful forays.

It's understood Bolton have lodged a bid for the centre half (23) but there is also interest from elsewhere across the water.

Toal is in his sixth season with the Candystripes, with the defender graduating to become skipper for Ruaidhri Higgins' side.

He has been the subject of speculation about overseas moves at various times in his City stay but Bolton have now made their intentions clear by lodging an offer for a player whose deal is up at the end of the season.