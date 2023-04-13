Bohs winger Ali Coote scoops Player of the Month award

Ali Coote of Bohemians with his Player of the Month Award for March

Bohemians winger Ali Coote has won the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award for March, after hitting two goals and two assists for the Premier Division leaders last month.

The Scot (24) netted a goal and assist in Bohs’ 3-1 win over Drogheda United, while his assist at St Pat’s and strike against UCD also proved key as Declan Devine’s side won three from four last month.

It is Coote’s second time winning the award, having also earned it in August 2021 after bagging a brace in Bohemians’ memorable Aviva Stadium win over PAOK in Europa Conference League qualifying.

He is also the first Bohemians player to pick up the award since Georgie Kelly in September 2021.

“I'm absolutely delighted, we've started well and it's obviously good to get the second one in March," said Coote, with his side six points clear at the top ahead of Friday's derby against St Patrick's Athletic.

"My form's been good, but I think my form was good in my first season, especially around mid-season when we were coming up to Europe and around the European games.

"I think Declan (Devine) has set up a team that's allowed me to flourish. I'm back enjoying my football again after a tough year last year.”

Coote beat Cork City's Ruairi Keating who finished second in voting, with Ryan Graydon of Derry City finishing third.

St Pat’s defender Sam Curtis, Sligo Rovers winger Fabrice Hartmann and Galway United striker Stephen Walsh also made up the March shortlist.