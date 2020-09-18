Bohs v Dundalk tie of the round as holders face trip to Harps in FAI Cup quarter-final draw

Bohemians and Dundalk will meet in the pick of the FAI Cup quarter final ties after the draw pitted them together.

Keith Long's side will host Filippo Giovagnoli's team at Dalymount Park in a game that brings together the teams that currently sit second and third respectively in the Premier Division table.

Holders Shamrock Rovers face a long trip to Donegal to take on Finn Harps, while Sligo Rovers welcome Derry City to the Showgrounds for what promises to be an interesting encounter.

Athlone are the only First Division representatives and Shelbourne will be happy to land a trip to the Midlands.

The final three rounds of the competition will take place in November when the league season finishes and the scheduling for these games could be affected by the participation of any protagonists in the relegation playoff.

FAI Cup quarter final draw

Bohemians v Dundalk

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers

Sligo Rovers v Derry City

Athlone Town v Shelbourne

Online Editors