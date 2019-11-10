Bohs to sign Longford left full but Under-21 international Leahy is on Dundalk's radar

Bohemians are set to add to their squad ahead of next season by completing a deal for Longford left full Anto Breslin.

The ex-Wolves player has impressed for Longford at First Division level and was voted onto the PFAI Team of the Year by his peers.

Breslin (22) will move up to Premier Division next term by signing for the Gypsies, an arrival that will raise questions about the future of Irish U-21 international Darragh Leahy.

The highly-rated Leahy is believed to be on the radar of Dundalk with Dean Jarvis expected to leave the club this winter; Jarvis ended the season behind Dane Massey in the pecking order.

However, there is still a strong possibility that Leahy - whose season was ended early by injury - will stay at Dalymount and be used as a left-sided centre half.

Dundalk are definitely looking to sign Leahy's U-21 international colleague Zack Elbouzedi from Waterford but the winger will take time to make a decision as he may have options in England and Scotland when the January transfer window opens.

Online Editors