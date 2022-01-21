Bohs suffer second transfer blow in 24 hours with Andy Lyons set to complete Shamrock Rovers switch

BOHEMIANS have suffered another blow with the departure today of full back Andy Lyons to bitter rivals Shamrock Rovers.

The U21 cap had been linked with a move to England after last term, his fourth season with the club, but while there was interest from Crewe, Lyons has opted to stay in Ireland and will make the move to Tallaght Stadium, his deal agreed today with a deal that should be completed over the weekend.

As he was out of contract but had been offered a new deal at Dalymount, Bohs will be entitled to a five-figure fee in compensation for the former St Joseph's Boys player but his exit to one of the Gypsies' rivals is another disappointment to manager Keith Long ahead of the 2022 season.

It is believed the compensation due was an obstacle to Lyons’ ambitions to move cross-channel. Compensation for a domestic transfer is smaller, with the figure calculated around one year’s salary.

Bohs have already seen Ross Tierney, Keith Ward, Rob Cornwall, Anto Breslin, Stephen McGuinness and Bastien Hery move to other clubs while captain Keith Buckley has also left and last season's top scorer Georgie Kelly is also certain to move on.

The club also face the prospect of losing star midfielder Dawson Devoy after League One side MK Dons tabled a bid for the U21 cap.

However, moving the other direction is Grant Horton on a season-long loan from Cheltenham Town.

The defender joins the Dalymount outfit having played first-team football in England’s League One, League Two, FA Cup and League Cup.