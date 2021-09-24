Bohs succumb to magic touch from super-sub Hawkins

Dan Hawkins of Finn Harps, centre, celebrates with team-mates Ethan Boyle, left, and Barry McNamee after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Finn Harps at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Substitute Dan Hawkins scored with his first touch to seal this big win for Finn Harps at Dalymount Park.

Following Monday’s 3-3 draw with Derry City, the result damages fifth-placed Bohemians’ hopes of making Europe via the league. With Dundalk and Waterford both winning, it marked a vital victroy for Harps to keep the Donegal side five points clear of the relegation play-off place.

Bohemians dominated the first half with Georgie Kelly twice heading off target before Keith Ward brought a stunning save from 40-year-old Ger Doherty in the 36th minute with a drive from distance.

A nervous start to the second half by Bohs was duly punished on 55 minutes as Harps took the lead.

Ryan Rainey collected a loose clearance to thread the ball to right-back Ethan Boyle whose shot took a deflection off Anto Breslin to find the bottom corner of James Talbot’s net.

With Bohs now chasing the game hard, dogged defending from Harps denied them an equaliser four minutes later, Boyle somehow getting back to deflect Ross Tierney’s shot out for a corner. A minute later, Owolabi burst forward on the counterattack only to blaze wide with the goal at his mercy before Harps again availed of dreadful defending to seal their win on 81 minutes.

Breslin allowed Karl O’Sullivan to cross to the back post where Hawkins got behind Rob Cornwall to stretch out a leg and direct the ball to the net. Liam Burt’s fine low strike past Doherty in the third minute of added time was mere consolation for Bohs.

Bohemians – Talbot; Lyons (Feely, 67), Cornwall, C Kelly, Breslin; Buckley (Levingston, 67), Devoy; Ward (Coote, 67), Tierney (Kiernan, 84), Burt; G Kelly.

Finn Harps – Doherty; Boyle, McEleney, Webster, Mustoe; Rainey (Doherty, 90+3), Dunleavy, Connolly (Coyle, 80), B McNamee; Boyd (O’Sullivan, 68), Owolabi (Hawkins, 80).

Ref – Ray Matthews (Midlands)