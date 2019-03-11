What did you do with yourself today?

Bohs striker Dinny Corcoran collects Player of the Month Award and appears on Countdown in one afternoon

In-form Bohemians striker Daniel (Dinny) Corcoran collected the Airtricity League Player of the Month Award just after 12pm and then appeared on hit Channel Four show Countdown two hours later.

The 30-year-old scored three goals in the opening three games of the season, including the winner in the Dublin derby against rivals Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park.

Bohs currently sit second in the table two points behind the Hoops but with a game in hand.

“It’s great to win the award,” the 30-year-old said.

“Personal achievements are always good, but more importantly we’ve had a great start to the season as a team and hopefully we can push on and get more points on the board now.

“I’m feeling good and I had the perfect start to the season personally with the three goals. We also kept three clean sheets in those games, which is nice.”

Corcoran ran into a very formidable rival on his Countdown appearance and was beaten 97 to 50.

Admirable show from Dinny Corcoran on Countdown but looks like Bohs have run into full time opposition again — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) March 11, 2019

Dinny Corcoran gets two more points (50) on countdown than @bfcdublin managed in the league last year #progression — Cormac Byrne (@cor_byrneindo) March 11, 2019

When Dinny Corcoran is put up for media interviews for POTM and doesn’t tell anyone he’s appearing on Countdown a few hours later. 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/5Rkl8ZZxCh — Luke O'Riordan (@luke_oriordan) March 11, 2019

About to interview Dinny Corcoran for the @RTEsport Soccer podcast, I know what I'll be asking him about 😂 https://t.co/516porLfCm — Marie Crowe (@mariecrowe) March 11, 2019

