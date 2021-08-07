Bohs slip up following European heroics as Waterford continue winning run

Waterford made it five wins on the bounce with victory over Bohemians at the RSC after a dominant performance.

New signing Phoenix Patterson did the damage three minutes before half-time when he slammed home from close range.

The dangerous Junior Quitirna whipped in a left-wing cross on 10 minutes that picked out the run of John Martin, and after his header came back off the crossbar, the ball bounced off keeper Talbot before being eventually cleared off the line.

Quitirna was in the thick of the action once again on 18 minutes when he got in along the end line, and after his initial effort was blocked by Bohs defender James Finnerty, his second effort flashed just wide of Talbot’s right-hand post.

Former Blues player Tyreke Wilson combined with Keith Ward down the left side five minutes later, but his cross was superbly cut out by Cameron Evans, before James Finnerty nearly put through his own net when trying to deal with a John Martin teasing cross on 27 minutes.

Waterford had a strong penalty appeal turned down by referee Graham Kelly seven minutes later when Prince Mutswunguma was wrestled to the ground, but the Cork official was unmoved.

Waterford took a deserved lead on 42 minutes when Shane Griffin and Quitirna combined down the right, and after the latter’s cross was flicked goalwards by Cameron Evans, Talbot’s block fell to new signing Phoenix Patterson who bundled home.

Two-goal hero in Europe midweek and former Blue Ali Coote blazed wide from a good position on 57 minutes after he was set up by Georgie Kelly, before Quitirna had a great chance to double the Waterford lead four minutes later when he got clear on goal only to be denied by Talbot.

With Waterford defending resolutely, it was Darragh Power that did well when clearing an effort from Andy Lyons, before Rory Feely had a chance deep in injury time when he got free inside the six-yard box but the Blues defence held firm to land a massive win.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy, Darragh Power, Cameron Evans, Eddie Nolan, Jack Stafford, Shane Griffin, Niall O’Keeffe, Junior Quitirna (Kyle Ferguson ’86), John Martin, Phoenix Patterson, Prince Mutswunguma (Greg Halford ’72)

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Andy Lyons, Rory Feely, James Finnerty, Tyreke Wilson, Dawson Devoy, Conor Levingston (Aaron Doran ’78), Ali Coote, Jamie Mullins (Ross Tierney ’57), Keith Ward (Liam Burt ’57), Georgie Kelly.

Referee: Graham Kell