Bohs show Wright stuff to get back to winning ways at Sligo

Andre Wright of Bohemians scores his side's winning goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Sligo Rovers. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Andre Wright got the winner as Bohemians bounced back from successive defeats to claim three vital points against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Wright flicked home from close range as Keith Long’s side moved back to within six points of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The visitors displayed an attacking mindset from the off, and created one of the game’s best chances inside the opening five minutes. It came as the impressive Dawson Devoy twisted skillfully inside the area and earned the space for a shot which Ed McGinty did brilliantly to deflect away from goal.

It set the pattern for the early exchanges, as the visitors laid siege on the Rovers goal at times, but couldn’t force a way through.

The closest they came was when Kyle Callan-McFadden somehow lopped the ball off the line and over his shoulder when a Danny Grant effort looked certain to break the deadlock.

Not that it was all one-way traffic – Rovers were also adventurous in attack, but their best chance came and went when Will Seymore’s header inside the box missed the target.

In the second half, Ronan Coughlan broke onto Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe's pass on the hour-mark, but dragged his shot across the face of goal.

At the other end, Wright saw keeper McGinty deflect his low shot onto the post on 66 minutes, but he finally got the better of the recent Irish U21 call-up with ten minutes left, as he met Devoy’s cross at the near post and poked the ball to the net.

SLIGO: McGinty, Banks, Callan-McFadden, Penninkangas, Donelon, Cawley, Seymore (de Vries 89), Devers, Buckley (Murray 80), Ogedi-Uzokwe, Coughlan.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot, Lyons, Cornwall, Casey, Breslin, Levingston, Buckley, Grant, Devoy, Twardek, Wright.

REFEREE: R Hennessy.

